Central govt not respecting farmers: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: As farmers' protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms entered their 28th day on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the BJP-led Central government for not 'respecting' the 'annadata'.

Kerala Chief Minister was addressing a demonstration by farmers' organisations in Thiruvananthapuram against the three newly enacted farm laws.

"Our country has witnessed many historic protests, of which most big protests were organised by farmers. Even in Kerala, many such protests have taken place. One of the biggest farmers' agitations is going on in India right now. Farmers are annadata and the present government in the Centre is not respecting them," said Vijayan.

He said the BJP, in past, had said that they will implement the recommendations made in the report submitted by the National Commission on Farmers (NCF) under the chairmanship of Professor MS Swaminathan.

"The same party who said they will implement the Swaminathan Commission report is ruling the country. Instead of implementing it, they only remember it before Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Vijayan's address came on Farmers' Day, which is observed on December 23 to celebrate the national contributions of farmers and agriculturers.

Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

—ANI