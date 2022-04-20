Central govt's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' brings cheer to people of J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): A Central government scheme "Har Ghar Nal Se Jal" has brought cheer among the people of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur as it addresses its problem of drinking water.

The scheme "Har Ghar Nal Se Jal" comes under "Jal Jeevan Mission" -- was launched by Prime Minister Narendra ModiNarendra Modi -- in which the government promises that every household will get water through a tap by 2022.

In order to sort the water problem, the construction of a Rapid Sand Filtration Plant (RSFP) is underway in the Malhar area of the district under the mission.

"Jal Shakti Department has started many projects in my panchayat as well as nearby panchayats. These projects will give benefit to the common people," Sarpanch of Kamble Danga, Shashi Paul told ANI.

He also said that earlier, women of these areas used to walk several miles to fetch drinking water from the natural resources but now after the complication of the said project, this problem will be shorted.'

Jal Jeevan Mission is really a beneficial scheme especially for the rural population, he added.

Sandeep Gupta, the Assistant Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Department Sub Division Udhampur said that 54 water supply schemes are underway under the mission.

"54 water supply schemes are underway under Jal Jeevan Mission in Udhampur Sub-Division. We are hopeful of achieving the target set by the government in time. The infrastructure od the project is satisfactory and many RSFP projects started in the district, and 50 to 60 per cent have been completed here," he added.

A construction worker said: "The construction work is going on under the proper COVID-19 protocol and it is aimed to complete as soon as possible."

—ANI