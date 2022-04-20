Central Gov't gives nod to Punjab to re schedule Wheat procurement period

New Delhi (The Hawk): The request made by Government of Punjab for rescheduling wheat procurement period during Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22, due to late maturity of crop & surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, has been considered and the request of the State Government was approved by Government of India for rescheduling the wheat procurement period in Punjab from 10th April, 2021 to 31st May, 2021 in place of 1st April, 2021 to 25th May, 2021.