The Institute obtains NABL Certificate of Accreditation for CMVR Test Laboratory

New Delhi (The Hawk): Central Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute, Budni (MP) has tested the first-ever electric Tractor in the Institute. The institute received the application for an electric tractor under Confidential Test initially. Accordingly, the institute has tested the tractor & released the Draft Test Report in February, 2021. After the release of the draft test report, the manufacturer has requested for conversion of the nature of the test from "Confidential to Commercial" and the competent authority has accepted the request of the manufacturer. Accordingly, the Test Report was released as a Commercial Test Report. Electric tractor will be more environment friendly than other types of tractors.



Central farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute, Budni (MP) has obtained the NABL Certificate of Accreditation for CMVR Test Laboratory on 30th March, 2021.



Accreditation is the third-party attestation related to a conformity assessment body conveying the formal demonstration of its competence to carry out specific conformity assessment tasks. Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) is a body that includes Testing including Medical Laboratory, Calibration Laboratory, Proficiency Testing Provider, Certified Reference Material Producer.



The liberalization of trade and industry policies of the Government of India has created quality consciousness in domestic trade and provided greater thrust for export. As consequence testing centres and laboratories have to demonstrably operate at an internationally acceptable level of competence.



Laboratory accreditation is a procedure by which an authoritative body gives formal recognition of technical competence for specific tests/ measurements, based on third party assessment and following international standards.



Similarly, Proficiency testing Provider accreditation gives formal recognition of competence for organizations that provide proficiency testing. Reference Material Producers Accreditation gives formal recognition of competence to carry out the production of reference materials based on third party assessment and following international standards.

