Center Empowers Women Employees to Nominate Children for Family Pension

Revolutionizing Pension Policies: Empowering Women through Family Pension Nominations. Central Government's Bold Step towards Gender Equality and Socio-Economic Justice. Jitendra Singh Highlights Reform Impact.

New Delhi: In a move that carries social and economic implications the Central government has made a remarkable decision. Female employees now have the authority to choose whether their sons or daughters can receive family pension benefits, which's a departure, from the practice where only the spouse was eligible. The official statement, issued on Monday emphasizes the nature of this decision.



Previously family pension benefits were solely given to the spouse of a government servant or pensioner. However with an amendment to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules in 2021 female government employees or pensioners now have the option to designate their child/children as beneficiaries of the family pension in case of their demise. This supersedes the practice of nominating the spouse.



Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel explained that this amendment addresses situations such as discord, divorce proceedings or cases filed under laws like Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act Dowry Prohibition Act or Indian Penal Code.



The Ministry of Personnel stated that this momentous decision with ranging socio economic impact aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitment to ensuring rights for women. By granting women employees the right to nominate their sons or daughters, for family pensions of nominating their husbands as before.

Singh underscored the importance of this amendment aligning it with PM Modis vision of ensuring rightful rights, for women across all sectors.



According to the Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) a female government employee or pensioner must submit a written request to the office head expressing that in case of her passing during proceedings family pension should be granted to her eligible child/children before her spouse.



The statement clarified that if a female government employee or pensioner passes away during these proceedings the family pension will be disbursed accordingly.



The statement outlined scenarios in which the family pension would be paid to either the widower or eligible children based on their circumstances. For example if a woman employee is survived by a widower with no child the family pension will be paid to the widower. In cases where the widower is acting as guardian for a child or a child with disabilities as long as he remains their guardian he will receive the family pension.



Singh highlighted governance reforms under Prime Minister Modis leadership. He emphasized efforts by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to increase womens representation in central government jobs and strike a balance, between personal life.

