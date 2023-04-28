Centenary Celebrations Of Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha Begin

Haridwar (The Hawk): The centenary year of Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha Punjab, New Delhi has started with Shri Ashtottari Shatchandi Path and Mahayagya at Sapt Rishi Ashram. Shri Shatchandi Yagya started with Vedic rituals at Sapt Rishi Temple of Sapt Rishi Ashram Haridwar hatchandi Yagya, recitation of Sunderkand and Hanuman Chalisa will also be organized. Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha was established 100 years ago by Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, his only mantra dixit disciple Tyagmurti Goswami Ganesh Dutt at Sapt Rishi Ashram. Preparations for the centenary year are being done with great pomp in Haridwar.Dr.Deshbandhu told that in February next year, the closing ceremony of the gathering will be celebrated on a large scale in Haridwar, for which preparations have already been started.

The ashram has been decorated with lights of lights. National President of the meeting Dr. Deshbandhu Executive, President Indra Mohan Goswami, former President of Haridwar Municipality Satpal Brahmachari, General Secretary Gurdeep Sharma, Dr. Nandkishore, DR Madan, Dr. Mrs. Bharti Bandhu, in the program. Lakshmi Singh, Suresh Chandra Gupta, Subhash Sharma, Arun Sharma, Principal of Shri Mithilesh Sanatan Dharma Inter College Kankhal Meenakshi Sharma, Sunil Dutt Pandey, Manoj Khanna Gopal Dutt Joshi Govind etc are present.

