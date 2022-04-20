Celina Jaitly: Kolkata has been a balm for my grieving heart

Mumbai: Actress Celina Jaitly, who spent a significant part of her life in Kolkata, went back to the City of Joy to shoot her comeback film "Seasons Greetings: A Tribute To Rituporno Ghosh". Self-confessedly a Bengali by heart, she says Kolkata will always hold a special place in her heart.

"For a Bengali by heart who stays away from her beloved Kolkata, the complexities of life and the monotony of daily routine never take away the resplendence of nostalgia. Kolkata has been a balm for my grieving heart adding meaningfulness, connectedness and continuity to the past. I believe nostalgia is a powerful stimulant to feel optimistic about the future," Celina told IANS.

She added: "Evenings with my parents at Fort William Army Club, shopping adventures with my mom, the deja vu-inflicting iconic architecture, the Ambassador taxis, the rich culture, food and ''adda'' with friends and, of course, shooting ''Season''s Greetings: A Tribute To Rituporno Ghosh'' with (director) Ram Kamal Mukherjee... the list is never-ending."

"Season''s Greetings: A Tribute To Rituporno Ghosh" features Shree Ghatak, Lillette Dubey and Azhar Khan along with Celia, in primary roles. It is streaming on ZEE5.

