Celestial treat: Total lunar eclipse to light up skies today, to be visible in North East of India

New Delhi: Sky enthusiasts, are in for a delight as they will witness total lunar eclipse on April 4. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon is entirely immersed in the Earth shadow, and can take on a dusky "blood red" colour due to the scattering of sunlight through the edges of Earth`s atmosphere. The total lunar eclipse will take place from 3:45:04 pm to 7:15:2 pm (IST), will be visible in the North East of India on April 4. The astronomical event will be at its peak at 5:30:30 pm when the earth's shadow will block the moon completely. A magnificent viewing of the event is expected in the North East where dusk falls early in India, the superintendent of the two-century-old observatory said. Sky enthusiasts in western North America will witness the celestial event for a brief period. Sky watchers in the western United States and Canada will be able to see the total eclipse before the moon sets. The much anticipated rare celestial event happens to be the third of the 2014-2015 lunar tetrad between April 2014 and September 2015. The first of the four eclipses occurred on April 14-15 2014.