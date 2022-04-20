Celebrities in Lockdown 4.0

New Delhi: While we reach the fag end of Lockdown 4.0, in the past few days, celebrities have once again started posting a slice of life in quarantine on social media.

From brand-new summer hair to chilling with their kids, the glimpses of their life is not much different than ours. Check out how some of your most-loved celebrities kill time.

Anushka Sharma

For actor-producer Anushka Sharma, nothing is better than watching her latest production, ''Paatal Lok'' a gripping series on Amazon Prime.

Alia Bhatt

The chirpy, young actor trusted her haircut to an important member from her inner-circle; she''s all about eating well and being fitter after 60-days of lockdown.

Malaika Arora

The ever gorgeous Malaika recently posted a fresh-faced pic of herself in a breezy kaftan, the outfit of the moment.

Shilpa Shetty

The svelte actress who is also a chef and a wonder-mummy is happy chilling with her son in lockdown

Radhika Apte

The talented actor opted for fresh hairdo. In quarantine, Apte is happy about "detachment" with her beautifully grown tresses and sports a "mushroomhead"

Rohit Sharma

The super-talended cricketer dug into his archives and shared a picture of himself with teammates Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha with the scenic backdrop of New Zealand while on tour 2009, while reminiscing about happy times.

Virat Kohli

The dashing cricketer''s mantra this lockdown- Earn it. Dont demand it. Kohli is all about lifting weights and focussing on his strength while home sheltering.

Vicky Kaushal

The charming actor recently posted a picture recalling when horse-riding in the morning was a daily activity.

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh posted a super cool picture of him sporting a "Rocky Balboa" printed upbeat t-shirt on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan

The hard-hitting batsman posted a collage of his young son and his own pic from past of similar age, with the loving caption, "The Apple doesn''t fall far from the tree."

--IANS





