Celebrities don't lead a fake life: Deepika

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has rejected suggestions that celebrities, including those from the world of cinema, lead a "fake" life. She made the remark in the context of her upcoming film 'Tamasha', where she is paired opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. The trailer of the Imtiaz Ali-directed film, which was released today, shows Ranbir depicting a fake side of his character. Asked if celebrities' life is all sham, Deepika said, "I don't think it is fake. We have certain responsibilities towards the youth as role models so we have to be careful with what we say or do. We can live the life the way we want but with the right balance towards fulfilling our responsibility." The 29-year-old actress said the credit for her on-screen chemistry with actors Ranbir and Ranveer Singh goes to her directors and the roles written for them. "It depends on the kind of film and role we do. Also, it is in the hands of the director to extract performance from us. "There is a difference between the chemistry of Ranbir and me in `Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' to that between me and Ranveer Singh in `Ram Leela'," she maintained. The 'Cocktail' actress insisted she doesn't want to do films with ex-boyfriend Ranbir just for the heck of it. "We just don't want to come together for the heck of it. We have done films before and they have done well because they were good films. We want the (prospective) film to be special for us to come together," Deepika said.