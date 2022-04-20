Celebrations Start In Ram Nath Kovind's Native Village

Kanpur Dehat: As the National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind takes over as the 14th President of India, celebrations have started in his native village Paraunkh and Jhinjhak in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. Glued to their TV seats and radios, villagers are seeking all details from the media persons assembled there to cover the celebrations. Amid playing gulal and bursting of crackers, havan and puja are underway in the village temple after the grand victory of Mr Kovind. People from the minority community, too, offered special prayers for the win of the ex-Bihar Governor. The President-elect's brother Shivbalak widow, Vidyawati, had fasted in Jhinjhak since Wednesday for Mr Kovind's victory. She will break her fast this evening. In Paraunkh, villagers called a 'Bhangra band' with dhols which is playing since morning and it will be on its peak after the official announcement of Mr Kovind's victory . Puja and rituals at Pathri Devi temple in Paraunkh, underway since the day Mr Kovind's candidature was announced, will also end this evening. After the win, several kgs of sweets had been brought for distribution among the villagers. The new President-designate's brother Pyarelal, staying in Jhinjhak, led the celebrations. Mr Kovind had visited Paraunkh village in July 2016 when he became the governor of Bihar. He had converted his house into 'community hall' for his village people. Late Maikulal, the father of Mr Kovind, ran a small general store in the village and was known as a religious person. It is through his spiritual bent that he first came in touch with Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, of which Mr Kovind later became a member. Paraunkh, Mr Kovind's village, which has a population of nearly 9,000 comes under Derapur tehsil, 110 kms from Kanpur. Mr Kovind's brother Pyarelal lives in Jhinjhak, a very small town. Late Shivbalak, another brother of Mr Kovind, also used to reside there. Shivbalak had educated Mr Kovind. In Indira Nagar in Kanpur city, like Paraunk and Jhinjhak, people waited with bated breath for the declaration of the results of the July 17 presidential poll. Ramshanker, nephew of Mr Kovind, said some family members would attend the oath ceremony. Only two members of the family would be allowed. Ramashanker plans to go to Delhi on July 22 to attend the oath ceremony along with his son and daughter. Mr Kovind's four room house in Dayanand Vihar colony in Kanpur city is locked at present but still people have assembled there to celebrate the occasion. The society of the colony would organise a cultural programme tonight for the festivities. Kanpur district authorities, too, have repaired all the roads leading to Dayanand Colony.Besides, the electricity connection had been checked. UNI