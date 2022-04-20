Celebrations of Amrut Mahotsav at PU

The office of Dean international Students, Department of Sociology, Department of Social Work and Department of History celebrated Amrut Mahotsav 75 years of India's Independence by special lecture of Professor Rajendra Khimani , Vice Chancellor, Gujarat Vidyapith University, Ahmedabad, who spoke about the lifestyle during Pandemic.

Prof. Khimani follows the path of Gandhiji and highlighted to the participants that they should eat homemade food with less quantity, do regular physical activity and follow naturopathy in order to fight the woes of the pandemic. He focused on simplicity and use of natural resources to combat pandemics. He also elaborated on policy of reduce ,reuse and recycle for the benefit of all . He also mentioned about the focus on Indian culture and its various languages to make education more viable and vibrant with maximum participation by all including those belonging to rural areas. These are also part of the NEP 2020 which gives encouragement to teaching in local languages, dignity of labour etc. for which he has himself made efforts in his university.

Prof. Anju Suri, Dean International Students, highlighted various achievements of India over the years be it Olympics, mission to Mars, nuclear power plants etc.

Earlier, Prof. Rani Mehta, Chairperson, Sociology Department, introduced the speaker by mentioning about the innovative techniques of recycling of drainage water, terrace farming, roof water harvesting and other energy saving programmes which were started by him in Gujarat Vidyapith.

The vote of thanks was given by Prof. Anju Suri and it was well attended by participants from the region.