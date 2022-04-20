Celebrations In Lucknow, Amethi As Rahul Takes Over As Congress Chief

Lucknow: Celebrations broke out in the Uttar Pradesh capital and Amethi on Saturday as soon as Rahul Gandhi took over as the new president of the Congress.

Jubilant party workers danced to the thumping of dhols and burst firecrackers as news of the coronation of their "Rahul Bhaiyya" was telecast on television channels. The centre of the celebrations in the state capital was the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office at Mall Avenue where a large number of old timers, party loyalists, supporters and workers along with state office bearers had gathered since morning in anticipation of the Gandhi scion taking over the party reins. Over 100 kg of sweets was also distributed. Legislator Aradhana Mishra, who took part in the celebrations, said this was a momentous occasion for the party as a young leader was now in charge of the party fortunes.

"Youth are the backbone of the country and it is a heartening moment for all of us that the power has now shifted to a young leader," she said. Several hoardings have come up in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Rahul Gandhi, congratulating him on his elevation as the Congress boss. Party workers also took out small motorcycle rallies with Congress flags to mark the occasion.