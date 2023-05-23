Celebration Of International Day Of Biodiversity At FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): The International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) was celebrated in Forest Research Institute, Dehradun with the theme "From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity". The celebration took place at the Botanical Garden, FRI.

At the outset of the programme, Ms. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Extension Division, welcomed all the participants and gave a brief overview about the programme which included biodiversity walk on thematic area of bird watching to be led by Dr. A.P. Singh, Scientist G, plant watch to be led by Dr. Anup Chandra, Scientist G, and Insect Watch to be led by Dr. Arvind Kumar, Scientist F. She invited to Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI to address the gathering on the occasion. She spoke on the importance of biodiversity causes of its decline and ways to revive it. She also stressed on the need of inculcating it in our daily activities so that it can be followed up the year round.

This was followed by a biodiversity quiz which was conducted by Ms Richa Misra. They were participants of all the divisions and FRIDU students. A total of 115 participants then divided into three groups and carried the activities. The groups reassembled at the botanical garden after their activities. The programme was followed by a biodiversity quiz which was conducted by Ms. Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division.

A list of flora and fauna of FRI campus observed by participants was prepared. The winners of the quiz were Ms. Suprabha (first prize), Ms. Aishwariya Ray (Second prize) and Mannu Saroj, Technician (Third Prize). Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI gave away the awards to all winners.