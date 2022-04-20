Celebration Of Hindi Fortnight At ICFRE, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) is observing Hindi Fortnight from 14 to 28 September 2020. Hindi Fortnight was inaugurated today i.e. 14 September 2020 in ICFRE Board Room which was made live through webcast for online participation. Shri A.S. Rawat, DG, ICFRE was the Chief Guest on this occasion. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest. In his address, he expressed satisfaction over the progress in the field of implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi. He said that the progress is good, however we cannot afford to relax till the targets are achieved.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Sudhir Kumar, Deputy Director General (Extension). The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. A.K. Pandey, ADG (M & Extn.). The opening ceremony was witnessed by Shri S.D. Sharma, DDG (Admin & Res); Smt. Kanchan Devi, DDG (Education); Dr. Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extension); & Shri Anurag Bhardwaj Director (International Cooperation). A live webcast of the event was made across the ICFRE Institutes.