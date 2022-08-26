Celebration Of Akshay Urja Diwas In Unique Style At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Energy Research Centre and Dr. SSBUICET, Panjab University, Chandigarh under the aegis of Panjab University Alumni Association (PUAA) celebrated Akshay Urja Diwas on the theme "Satat Vikas ke liye Urja Sanrakshan" on August 26, 20022. The event was organised to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. Around 105 students from more than 15 schools along with their coordinators enthusiastically participated in Rangoli making, poster making and Lab scale model making competitions on the theme Energy conservation for sustainable development and Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. 20 special students from Vatika High School, Chandigarh also participated in the event.

Prof. Sudhir Kumar, Director, Research and Development cell, Panjab University was the Chief Guest for the event. In his inaugural address, Dr. Sudhir Kumar said that according to our ancient knowledge, Urja is not same as to energy, but has much larger connotations as the word Energy didn't exist before the 16th century. It came into existence only during the course of Renaissance while the word Urja is being used by Indians for thousands of years. It has been mentioned in our scriptures like Vedas and Upanishads. He said that the word Energy is formed by 2 words En and ergos which means anything that makes you work is energy while Urja is a source of wellbeing of mankind. He energised the students while singing together a song by famous Poet Pradeep ji “Vande Maatram” from movie Jagriti.

Chairperson of Dr. SSBUICET, Prof. Amrit Pal Toor and Director Energy Research centre started the event with a welcome note and made students aware of the importance of 'Urja Conservation'. She said that we are far behind the world's biggest superpowers in terms of per capita electricity production and consumption. We'll be the 3rd biggest electricity consumer in the world after 25 years so we need to work on electricity conservation in a very serious mode.

Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations, Panjab University and Coordinator, Energy Research Centre welcomed the Chief Guest of the event. She also thanked all the students for participating in various activities and appreciated the efforts made by all school coordinators to make the event a success.

Prof. Sonal Singhal, Chairperson, Department of Chemistry, Panjab University, Prof. Gaurav Gaur, Director Public Relations, Panjab University and Prof. Monica Munjial Singh, Professor, Centre for Social Work, Panjab University were the judges for the different competitions.

Winners for the various events were

Lab Scales Model for energy conservation: 1st Ojasv Chauhan & Abhipsit Bajpai (GMSSS, Sector 16, Chd)

Rangoli Making competition: 1st Prize, Taranpreet Kaur (GMSSS, Dhanas); 2nd Prize, Shereen & Shreya (KBDAV School, Sector 7, Chd); 3rd Prize, Umesh Dahiya (GMSSS, Sector 21, Chd)

Poster Making competition: 1st Prize, Anushu Kumari (GMSSS, Sector 21, Chd); 2nd Prize Raghav (Ankur School, Sector 14, Chd); 3rd Prize, Annvi (GMSSS, Sector 21, Chandigarh)

Special Childen category:

Rangoli making, Reshma & Meeta; Poster Making, Bhawishya, Chhaya, Krishna

Appreciation Prize: Aarti (GMSSS , Sector 15), Aarushi, Ankur School, sector 14

Prof. Anupama Sharma and Prof. Amrit Pal Toor felicitated the Chief Guest Prof. Sudhir Kumar and the judges for the event. Students found the session very insightful and enlightening.