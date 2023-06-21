Celebration Of 9th International Day Of Yoga-2023: At ICFRE-FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21st every year. The day aims to celebrate the ancient Indian physical, mental and spiritual practice that helps to boost one's mental and social well-being. In fact, yoga is instrumental in developing strength and resilience apart from building up psycho-physiological health and managing daily stress.

The theme for 9th International Day of Yoga-2023 is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam or Yoga for welfare of all as one world -one family. In vedic tradition it means all living beings on the earth are a family. The aim of yoga is to create awareness among the society about the importance of Yoga and its role in keeping the body and mind in perfect healthy and the theme for 2023 was announced by Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi during the 102nd episode of mann ki baat on Sunday.

While introducing the proposal for Yoga Day in the UN General Assembly in 2014, PM Modi said "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thoughts and action a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well being. Yoga is not just about exercise. It is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature".



International Day of Yoga-2023 with the theme "Yoga for Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam" is celebrated in ICFRE- Forest Research Institute, Dehradun on 21st June, 2023 with full of excitement. The programme was organized by Extension Division of FRI in front of main building of FRI, Dehradun with officers, scientists, employees of FRI & scholars of FRI Deemed University and Kendriya Vidhyalaya FRI students (invited under Prakriti programme) alongwith their teachers. The number of participants were 299 participants from FRI and around 80 students of KV FRI with 04 accompanying faculties were participated in the celebration of IDY 2023 at FRI.

Mr. Mahaling, IFS, Head Extension Division, FRI welcomed Chief Guest Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI and others participants and welcome was also accorded to Yoga teacher Dr Shilpa Bisht. He then invited Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI for the inaugural address.

Dr. Renu Singh while addressing the gathering and she highlighted that the Yoga originated thousands of years ago, even before belief systems were born. The word Yoga was also mentioned in our ancient literature. She also spoke about International Day of Yoga aims to inculcate a habit of meditation for peace of mind and self-awareness which enable each of us to survive in a stress-free environment.

In the mean time Mission life pledge has been administered by Ms. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Silviculture and Forest Management to all the participants keeping in view of significance of the Mission Life activities on shaping the holistic development of once personality which yoga aims to achieve the development of individual personality both in terms of spiritual and social well being.

Thereafter Yoga session began with the assistance of Dr Shilpa Yoga Teacher for an hour involving Director, FRI, Scientists, other officers, students, research Scholar and school children from KV FRI.

