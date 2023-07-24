Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is all set to conduct the Institute's Convocation-2023 Ceremony in the Convocation Hall at the Roorkee campus for the graduating students. A total of 1916 will receive their degrees in the ceremony which will be chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Governors Shri B V R Mohan Reddy. Shri Dattatri Salagame, CEO, President and Managing Director of Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) will be the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

The 176-year old premier Institute has been leading the technical education in the country. The Institute is also in the fore front while implementation of the National education policy (NEP) 2020. The institute has recently revised its undergraduate curriculum aligned with the NEP 2020 and aims to keep pace with the global aspirations of the students. It is also in the process of updating its Masters curriculum.

The institute is rolling out the new UG curriculum starting with the new UG students who are joining the institute on August 01, 2023. With emphasis on skill development and entrepreneurship, the new curriculum provides multi-disciplinary and holistic education opportunities to the students in a highly flexible framework as envisaged under the National education policy (NEP) 2020. The curriculum revision philosophy was based on ‘STEPS’ (Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Project-based education and Societal connect). Accordingly, while the institute is offering its students mandatory courses in the cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, it is also teaching the students course on ‘Indian Knowledge System’ and connecting the students with the society through the ‘Community Outreach’ course. As the nation is celebrating its three years of successful implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the institute boasts of being part of the celebration by creating an education system rooted in the Indian ethos that contributes transforming India. The futuristic curriculum, which was designed through a long and rigorous consultation process and brainstorming sessions with experts and stakeholders, has been seen as a model framework in the technical education system in India while implementing the NEP 2020.

In the new curriculum, the students in all programs will be studying courses on Soft Skills, Tinkering and Mentoring, Data Science, Indian Knowledge System (IKS), Environmental Science and Sustainability (ESSC), Community Outreach (CORE), apart from Physics, Mathematics and Computer Programming.

While, project-based learning has been one of the hall-marks of the new curriculum, the institute also enables the students to develop vocational skills in the collaboration with Industry as emphasized in the NEP 2020. The institute has created provisions for Credit Transfer from other institutes of repute, Semester Exchange program for UG, Masters & PhD students, Joint & Dual Degree Programmes with global partners.

In the spirit of the NEP 2020, IIT Roorkee has created ample opportunities for interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary education. The institute offers minor specialization and Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programs across the disciplines. Thus, a mechanical engineering student can earn a minor specialization in economics. Similarly, multiple departments in the institute jointly offer single program creating an ecosystem for the students to learn from multiple areas being in a single platform. The institute also offers Joint Degree and Dual Degree programs with institutes of repute outside the country.



The institute nurtures inclusive environment for all irrespective of caste, creed, gender, nationality etc. In order to foster the same, the institute has created various innovative schemes in academics such as ‘SAKUNTALA’ (Scheme for Aspirants of Knowledge Under Talent Advancement) Fellowship in Ph.D., ‘Golden Girl’ in Masters & Ph.D., application fee waiver for female candidates & supernumerary seat for female and international candidates. The institute has also developed a robust Exit Policy in the spirit of the NEP and has implemented National Academic Depository (NAD).

In a comprehensive briefing at the event on implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in IIT Roorkee, the institute celebrates the successful three years of NEP. With the implementation of the NEP 2020, Honb'le Prime Minister aims to have an education system by 2040 that is second to none, with equitable access to the highest-quality education for all learners regardless of social or economic background. This National Education Policy 2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century and aims to address our country's many growing developmental imperatives. This Policy proposes revising and revamping all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system aligned with the aspirational goals of the 21st-century education, including SDG4, while building upon India’s traditions and value systems.

It is also worth noting that the Institute is readying itself to celebrate its annual degree conferment event along with the third anniversary of the implementation of the NEP 2020. Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs, announced that the number of the graduating students to receive the Bachelor's Degrees is 1,076, while 686 students will receive their Masters’ Degree, and 154 students will be conferred PhD degrees.

A large number of graduating students, guardians and other faculty members will participate in the graduation ceremony which will be chaired by Shri B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG. Prof. K K Pant, Director of the Institute, will give the welcome address and present the Director’s report. Prof. Pant took the opportunity to congratulate all the graduating students. In his report, the Director highlighted various achievements of the Institute while briefly dwelling upon the NEP 2020. He expressed confidence that the new UG Curriculum will bridge the gap between the current learning outcomes and the requirements of the industry while adhering to the highest level of quality, with equity and integrity.

While referring to stories of how some students in the graduating batch embraced the unprecedented change and yet stayed positive during difficult times, Prof K K Pant shared examples of how they seized opportunities and exploited the worst to extract the best. He said,"Developing some control over how and what you think is part of learning. A sense of direction and passion are essential to steering through the life. The institute is proud to contribute to the pool of extremely talented work force of the future who will, in turn, contribute to changing the society.” He further added that he is very optimistic about the outcome of the adoption of the NEP 2020.

Prof. Pant expressed that the quickly changing employment landscape and the global ecosystem demand a shift in how education is approached. Instead of solely focusing on the content, he stressed on the importance of teaching students to think critically and solve problems, fostering creativity and multidisciplinary approach, and encouraging innovation in the face of new challenges and opportunities.

This forward-thinking approach of the institute, as outlined, aligns with the goals of NEP 2020, which emphasizes skill development, holistic education, and preparing students to excel in a rapidly evolving world.

Perspectives of NIT Uttarakhand and Uttarakhand Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on NEP 2020

During the press conference, Shri Ravi Chilukoti, the Regional Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in Uttarakhand, shared valuable insights on integrating skill development initiatives with the National Education Policy (NEP) implementation. He emphasized the importance of equipping students with practical skills essential for employability in today's competitive landscape. Shri Ravi Chilukoti highlighted the collaboration between skill development programs and academic institutions like IIT Roorkee and NIT Uttarakhand, aiming to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. His address shed light on the efforts to nurture a generation of skilled individuals capable of contributing meaningfully to the country's economic growth and development.

Similarly, Prof. Lalit Kumar Awasthi, the Director of NIT Uttarakhand, added valuable perspectives on how the NEP has influenced the academic landscape and policies at NIT Uttarakhand. He discussed the institute's initiatives in embracing the multidisciplinary approach and fostering a culture of innovation and research among students. Prof. Awasthi also highlighted the institute's commitment to inclusivity and providing quality education to all, aligning with the core principles of the NEP.

They emphasized the value of joining hands and pooling resources from different sectors, including academia, industry, and the government. By fostering strong collaborations, they can collectively create an inclusive and vibrant educational ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of students and equips them with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to thrive in the 21st-century global landscape.

During the press conference, Shri Ravi Chilukoti, the Regional Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Uttarakhand and Prof. Lalit Kumar Awasthi, the Director of NIT, Uttarakhand, expressed their gratitude to IIT Roorkee for organizing the press conference on their campus. Prof Awasthi acknowledged the institute's proactive efforts in providing a platform to address the media and share valuable insights on the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and its impact on the academic landscape of India in the near future.

