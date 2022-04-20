Celebrating India@75 Week—Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & Himalaya Wellness Company organises a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp & Plant Distribution Drive in Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): India@75 week is being celebrated by CII between 8th to 14th August 2021 - ahead of celebrations for Independence Day. As part of the celebrations a Blood donation camp was organized jointly by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & Himalaya Wellness Company in partnership with Red Cross Society of Uttarakhand at Dehradun today.

The purpose of the blood donation camp was to help save lives of many people who need blood transfusion and to support patients being treated for a range of serious ailments including cancer, sickle cell anemia, severe burns, traumatic injuries and for those undergoing surgery.

“Blood is the essence of life and blood donation saves lives”, said Shri Vinod Chamoli, MLA & Former Mayor, Dehradun while speaking as Chief Guest on the occasion. Hon’ble MLA also shared that Blood Donation is a noble cause and all people who are healthy must come forward and contribute towards saving lives. He informed that in the past he has orgnaised many blood donation drives in his constituency. He lauded the efforts of CII, Himalaya and people who volunteered to donate blood.

Speaking on the occasion Dr S Farooq, President, Himalaya Wellness Company, Dehradun shared that as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations the blood donation camp has been organised to contribute towards wellbeing of society. He further shared that the effort is also to encourage industrial workforce, who have shown enthusiasm to donate blood, to heighten their responsibilities as good citizens and to be active participants in such activities, especially those of humanitarian and social nature. Corporates should ensure that we should give something back to the community in which we exist. Dr Farooq also briefed about the benefits of Amrita Plant (Giloye) which is beneficial for fever, flu and has been helpful during the pandemic in immunity building.

The camp was organized at Himalaya Wellness Company & it’s employees participated in the camp enthusiastically. CII staff and its members also donated blood & around 30 units of blood were collected. All participants were given saplings of Amrita (Giloy) & fruit bearing trees.

Also present on the occasion were Mr Rahul Singhal, Chair, Yi Dehradun, Mr Harshit Gupta, Co – Chair, Yi Dehradun & Mr Gurdeep Singh, Head HR, Honeywell Dehradun