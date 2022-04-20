Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2021 with eco-friendly, organic rakhis

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which is just around the corner, is celebrated by Indians annually to mark the special bond between siblings. This year the occasion will be observed on August 22.

Celebrating the unique bond, the festival holds a special place in everyone's heart. On this day sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. This year, eco-friendly Rakhis are much in demand, as people are getting mindful of the consequences that non-eco-friendly materials cause to the environment.

Ahead of the auspicious festival, with the aim to introduce eco-friendly rakhis to protect the environment amid COVID-19, MyPoojaBox, a one-stop shop for festive gifting, decor and pooja essentials in India, has launched 'Eco-friendly plantable rakhis,' along with 1000 plus additional rakhi designs this year.

These eco-friendly rakhis are made of organic edible colours, handmade paper and tulsi seeds. They intend to popularise the concept of 'Don't use and throw,' instead 'Use and grow' for a cleaner, greener, happier environment with these biodegradable products.

This green initiative would not only provide customers with a different variety of rakhis, but it will also help siblings to celebrate this festival in an eco-friendly manner.

The rakhi boxes by My Pooja Box consist of one coconut husk planter, one coco peat disk, one mini plantable pencil, roti and rice packed in cork capsules, reusable, recycled boxes and handwritten notes for brothers.

They also come with sweets and dry fruits and even provide an option for customers to create custom rakhi boxes, which can be availed through the brand's website.

Expressing excitement for the new rakhi collection, Ms Kaveri Sachdev, Co-Founder and CEO of My Pooja Box, said, "Women are choosy about their rakhi threads and look for exclusive designs. Keeping in tune with the latest trends and customer preferences for Raksha Bandhan, we have come up with myriad choices for our customers like gold and silver rakhis, quirky and fun rakhis, designer rakhis and more. Additionally, people can send these rakhis anywhere in India and overseas on demand."

She added, "With eco-friendly rakhis, My Pooja Box aims to make sure that no rakhi goes into the trash, and the rakhis can be re-used for planting trees. It can keep growing just like the bond between a brother and sister."

Other than the organic plantable rakhis, My Pooja Box also offers a wide variety of creative and unusual rakhis, which were high in demand last year.

This year, it has launched rakhi designs such as crystal rakhi, evil eye and quirky rakhis, along with 18k hallmarked gold rakhis, which are among the rarest from the collection.

These intricately designed and curated products with high-quality raw materials fall in the price range from INR 99 - INR 50,000.

Considering the current COVID-19 situation with limited international travel options available, My Pooja Box has even launched a special offer for siblings staying abroad - 'Ship your rakhi anywhere in the world for INR 1999'.



Customers can place their order from the My Pooja Box website and get their rakhi delivered to any part of the world. The company provides an on-time gift delivery service across India and worldwide, ensuring that the products are delivered at the same time as promised, with consistent product quality.

So, this year, why not mark the most revered festivals in India by purchasing something that's pretty and eco-friendly at the same time.

(ANI)