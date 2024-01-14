Celebrate Makar Sankranti: A Unique Blend of Tradition and Harmony

Explore the rich tapestry of Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the sun's positive journey from Capricorn to Cancer. Learn about the significance of Uttarayan, diverse regional celebrations, and the tales that make this festival a symbol of harmony and familial bonds. From Lohri in Punjab to Pongal in Tamil Nadu, discover the varied traditions that make Makar Sankranti truly special.

India is recognized as a land of cultures and festivals. One such special festival in India is Makar Sankranti. Sankranti signifies a positive transformation as the sun starts its journey from the Capricorn to the Cancer zodiac. This natural event is known as Makar Sankranti. During Makar Sankranti, the sun moves in the northern direction, marking the Uttarayan phase, as opposed to the southern direction during Dakshinayan. Due to the sun's presence in the southern direction, days become shorter and nights longer, but during Uttarayan, days become longer and nights shorter. Makar Sankranti holds special significance for bathing and charity, and making donations such as sesame seeds, jaggery, khichdi, fruits, and donations according to one's zodiac sign brings merit. It is also believed that charitable acts on this day please the sun deity.



According to Hindu mythological stories, on this special day, Lord Surya visits his son, Lord Shani, who at that time represents the Capricorn zodiac. Despite differences, Makar Sankranti is considered important for celebrating healthy relationships between fathers and sons. It is believed that on this day, when a father meets his son, conflicts resolve, and positivity, happiness, and prosperity are shared. Another story associated with this day is related to Bhishma Pitamah, who received the boon that he could choose the time of his death. He awaited the Uttarayan day, lying on a bed of arrows, and by closing his eyes on Makar Sankranti, he attained salvation.



This festival is celebrated with different names and traditions in various states of the country, making Makar Sankranti unique among all festivals. In Punjab, it is called Lohri, where people dance and sing around a bonfire made of wood and circles. Additionally, they offer sesame seeds and jaggery. In Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, it is celebrated as Pongal, where people first take a bath and then prepare a dish called Pongal in earthen pots in the open courtyard. After the worship of Lord Surya, the prepared Pongal is accepted as prasad. In Gujarat, it is known as Uttarayan, and people fly kites on this day. Gujarat also hosts the International Kite Festival during Makar Sankranti. For Gujaratis, this is an extremely auspicious day, and it is considered the most appropriate day to start any auspicious work. In Assam, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Bihu. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it is known as Khichdi. In Uttar Pradesh, Makar Sankranti is seen as a festival of charity. In Allahabad, the Magh Mela begins on Makar Sankranti, and the first holy dip of Magh Mela is taken on this day. On this special day, people not only give importance to bathing but also to charity. Khichdi is the main dish associated with charity.



Apart from India, Makar Sankranti is also celebrated in other countries but with different names. In Nepal, it is called Maghe Sankranti. In some parts of Nepal, it is also known as Maghi. In Thailand, it is celebrated as Songkran. In Myanmar, it is known as Thingyan. In Cambodia, it is celebrated as Moha Sangkran. In Sri Lanka, it is known as Ulaavaar Thirunaal. Although Makar Sankranti is celebrated with different names worldwide, the underlying sentiment behind it is universal – a celebration of peace, harmony, and faith. Everyone celebrates it as a festival of light dispelling darkness from their lives.

—Sonal Manju Shree Omar