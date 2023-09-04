Celebrate culture, diversity of different parts of country in schools: PM to teachers

New Delhi: On the eve of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with this year's National Teachers' Award recipients on Monday and encouraged them to highlight the rich cultural traditions of India in their classrooms.

The prime minister spoke with the 75 awardees at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where he lauded the educators' role in shaping the future of India's youth.

According to a PMO statement, he stressed the value of quality education and the impact that teachers may have on the future of the country.—Inputs from Agencies