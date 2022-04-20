Celebrate 'rangon ki holi' in the US, South Africa!

New Delhi: Colours, bhaang, music, laughter and the feeling of togetherness are synonymous with the festival of colours. Traditionally, Holi in India is celebrated all across the country marking the victory of good over evil. The festival bids farewell to winter and is a harbinger of spring and good-tidings.

In what comes as a revelation, the famous Indian cultural celebration has seen replication across the globe - with each place giving it a little twist of their own. Here's a peek into how Holi is celebrated in the City of Angels and the Rainbow Nation:

Los Angeles, US

Diversity and inclusivity have always been cornerstones of Los Angeles culture and the same has been reinforced through their popular Everyone is Welcome campaign. Taking a cue from the Indian custom of Holi, Los Angeles celebrates the Festival of Colours (March 7-8) which they call the 'world's happiest transformational festival'. The colours represent all the colours of spring, and the diversity among human and animal kind which makes life interesting and profitable.

Get ready for non-stop live music by great bands, yoga, mantras, dance, cuisine, and the throwing of colors! There will also be bhangra and performances by world renowned-music artists. Visitors will do well to note that Every Colour Festival is a rain or shine event.

South Africa

The popular Indian festival of colours - Holi, has made its mark across the globe. So it comes as no surprise that South Africa, which is home to over 1 million Indians, hosts some of the most vibrant and fun-filled Holi themed parties. Not only does South Africa have exciting activities including spraying coloured water and lots of dancing, but also keeps the real spirit of Holi alive with communal singing of Holi related songs, exchange of greetings and sweets, and lighting of the Holika while celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

There are prominent celebrations in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban - a city which houses the largest population of Indians outside of India. With beach celebrations, diverse music and environment friendly colours, South Africa is one of the best places to experience an effervescent Holi this season.

Festivals organized also act as brilliant way to raise funds for local charities, while allowing visitors the chance to experience the visually appealing festival in a different country.

It's time for rangon ki holi across the globe!

Source: IANS