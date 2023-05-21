CDs And Music Players Have Now Replaced Book Corners

Vijay Garg

Until a few decades ago, there used to be a corner of the book in some room in the house, but now this place has been taken by CD and 'music player'. We only keep books related to making our career or future, through which we can manage our livelihood. In a country which was once famous for its rich libraries in universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, there is one library for twelve thousand people in villages and one library for eighty thousand people in cities.Which reflects the intellectual impoverishment of our society and the decline in reading interest. Don't know how many of us would not have bought any kind of book in the past years. When uneducated people are living a comfortable life in the society, they are being respected enough, then who would bother to read and write. Thus, the meaning and influence of the printed word has overall diminished and the social status of an educated person has declined. Increasing unemployment, sense of disrespect towards educated people led to the book It has lost its importance and luster. It is a different matter that pulp literature and so-called entertaining literature are being sold indiscriminately today. New writers are presenting their point of view with new Hindi and new understanding and young writers have made their place among young readers by raising contemporary problems. The language of career, college love affair and a bit of a spicy web series is making established writers stand out. Our publishers keep on crying about the sale of books and the lack of readers. Readers also complained about the high prices of books Let's go But taking a pizza for Rs.300 and a multiplex ticket for Rs.200, he doesn't feel any remorse, just in the name of books, he starts crying. That affection and respect for books has not survived in the Hindi heartland at the moment. In Bengal, on the occasion of Durga Puja, all the publishers and newspapers bring out big special issues. A separate budget is kept for the purchase of books. There is a good sale of books in South India also. Even in a country like America, the edition of a book is ten thousand.And it gets sold in no time. While our situation is not so good here. Actually, the prevalence of the theory of utilitarianism has increased in the educated society. We want to buy only those books which give us employment. We do not want to buy and read literary, inspirational books which develop values ??like moral values ??and understanding of relationships, human sensitivity. In the digital age, books can be read on the Internet through e-books or existing resources or apps and can be easily listened to on the go. busy or They are also being used by the elders. But the thing that happens in the printed book, that joy and feeling is not there in these e-books. The smell of blank paper and the indescribable pleasure of touching its pages, placing it on your head, underlining the lines you want, is wonderful. Self-study of books not only keeps our memory fit, but also increases our vocabulary. Increases our ability to express. Reading removes our depression, the world of our senses expands. hI become more humane and capable of discussion. So books are not only our companions but also our guides. Some people do the pious deed of gifting books in marriages, birthdays etc. This campaign should be run widely. At their own level, the Granth Academies of other states keep on organizing book fairs etc., but these efforts are mere cumin in the camel's mouth in the promotion of book culture. In the development of personality, imagination and reasoning power, not only in the youth, but in the lives of small children.Books play an important role. This is the door to our intellectual salvation. We should take a sacred resolution that we should not only make the country literate in statistics, but also create a well-educated, cultured society, where books can breathe freely, spread knowledge with joy.

—The Hawk Features