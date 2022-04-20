CDRI sets up medicine hub to help hospitals

Lucknow: The Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in Lucknow has set up a Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) to extend support to hospitals for clinical trials and to pharma industry, MSMEs and academia for conducting advanced research.

CRTDH was inaugurated during the 70th annual day celebration of the institute on Wednesday.

CDRI spokesperson Sanjeev Yadav said: "CRDTH is not only for scientists but for institutions conducting advanced research in the field of drug discovery. CDRI will not only provide infrastructure support like high-end laboratories and equipment but also the expertise of our scientists."

The Atal National Colloquium on Healthcare and Innovation held a series of lectures by eminent persons.

The event will be held annually to commemorate the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for scientific development.

CSIR-CDRI has championed the cause of affordable drugs and has given the world breakthrough molecules like Centchroman (first non-steroidal oral contraceptive) and Arteether (a lifesaving drug for cerebral malaria) among others.

CDRI had made immense contribution not only in terms of drugs it gave to humankind but also in quality fundamental research and human resource development.

