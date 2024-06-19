CCRYN In Collaboration With Svyasa Organises Conference On 'Yoga For Space' In Bengaluru

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN), in collaboration with Svyasa, Deemed to be University, organized a Conference on "Yoga for Space" at S-Vyasa University, Bengaluru, in observance of International Day of Yoga 2024 with the theme "Yoga for Self & Society." The conference's focus was on the convergence of experts from various fields to enhance society, including astronauts. Commencing with a prayer, the conference proceeded to outline the activities and challenges of IDY 2024, orchestrated by the Ministry of AYUSH for society, such as the "Yoga with Family" global video contest, YogaTech Challenges for innovative yoga ideas by Indian Startups, Yoga Quiz, Yoga Jingles, among others. These initiatives aim to raise awareness in society and promote vigorous yoga practice, recognizing that a healthy individual fosters a healthy society, as proclaimed by the theme of IDY 2024.

Presenting keynote addresses at the conference were esteemed representatives from Indian institutions, including the Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO, IIT Delhi, and the Institute for Aerospace Medicine. The inaugural session commenced with the reception of all keynote speakers by Dr. Manjunath NK, Vice Chancellor of Svyasa University. Dr. Manjunath also highlighted the Yoga-related activities for IDY 2024 and underscored the importance of yoga in fostering a healthy society, drawing from quotes in classic literature, such as "Vasudaiva Kutumbhakam." He elaborated on the journey of S-Vyasa's founder, Dr. H.R. Nagendra, from NASA to the development of Vyasa (S-Vyasa). Subsequently, Dr. Raghavendra Rao, Director of the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy, Delhi, shed light on the inclusivity and diversity inherent in the IDY journey, showcasing yoga practices in extreme conditions on land, in the ocean, and throughout a day spanning from Japan to California, culminating in the exploration of yoga in space with this conference.

Dr. B.R. Ramakrishnan, Pro Chancellor of S-Vyasa University, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, elucidating the conference's objectives with the quote "Gyanam Vigyanam Sahitam," signifying the amalgamation of ancient wisdom with space science and stressing the convergence of the best from the East and the West. He further underscored the significance of yoga. The inaugural session concluded with a virtual welcome address by Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director of MDNIY, New Delhi, who underscored the importance of a yogic lifestyle in aiding astronauts in overcoming specific health challenges. The scientific session commenced with an illuminating discourse on "Gaganyaan - Mission and Crew Safety" by Dr. C Geethaikrishnan, Deputy Director (SRQ) of the Human Space Flight Center, ISRO, under the chairmanship of Dr. Satyaprabha TN, Head of the Department of Neurophysiology at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. Dr. Geethaikrishnan acquainted the attendees with ISRO's evolution and the process of crafting and launching a spaceship, with a special focus on the Gaganyaan Mission. The session progressed with a captivating discussion on space research by Dr. KK Deepak, Former HoD, Department of Physiology, AIIMS Delhi, Currently a faculty of IIT, Delhi. He explained the about various space simulation, his story to being into the yoga & space researches under his topic “Yoga for Astronauts: How, Why and What?”.

The post-lunch session commenced with Dr. Biswajit Sinha from the Department of Physiology at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru. The topic discussed was "Beyond Earth: Understanding Microgravity's influence on Physiology and Earth-Based Simulations," where he elucidated the physiological impacts of the space environment on the human body.

Following that, Lt. Col. (Dr.) Saveena George, also from the Department of Physiology at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru, presented a session on "Exploring the effects of microgravity on the neurovestibular system." She delved into the significant physiological issue faced in space, which is neurovestibular imbalance leading to challenges in posture, orientation, and visual perception, causing health issues that astronauts undergo training for.

An exceptionally informative and detailed session on the "Physiological effects of Yoga" was conducted by Dr. Apar Soaji, the Principal of TSYNM, S-vyasa. The emphasis was on the importance of self-care practices that can be cultivated through yoga, which play a vital role in enhancing overall well-being during space exploration.

Lastly, the session by the Yoga teacher of Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma, Shri. N. V Raghuram, the Founder of Yoga Bharati, provided insights based on his extensive knowledge and real experiences. He shared some of Rakesh Sharma's encounters, highlighting that "Yoga made me fearless and more adaptable than any other astronaut in my team."

The Valedictory function was graced by the presence of the esteemed Dr. Nagarathna, with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Vadairaja HS, the Senior Research Officer of CCRYN, on behalf of the Council. The conference looks forward to fruitful research outcomes through various research programs and collaborations.