CCMB Chief Scientist wins Infosys Prize 2020 in life sciences category

Hyderabad: Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan, Chief Scientist at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad has won the prestigious Infosys Prize 2020 for the life sciences category.

Dr Sankaranarayanan, a structural biologist, who studies structures of proteins in cells, has made seminal contributions on how accuracy is maintained by cellular machinery while building proteins across evolution.

Proteins are made of amino acids. These amino acids are present in our bodies in two forms – D and L forms, each a mirror image of the other.

However, if D amino acids are incorporated in proteins being built, it can lead to many deleterious effects. He has found mechanistic details of how such a fundamental process runs in our cells avoiding many possible errors, CCMB said in a release here on Thursday.

The Infosys Prize endeavors to elevate the prestige of Science and Research in India and inspire young Indians to choose a vocation in research.

A jury, comprising eminent leaders in each of these fields, evaluates the achievements of the nominees against the standards of international research, placing the winners on par with the finest researchers in the world.

The annual award honors outstanding achievements of contemporary researchers and scientists across six categories -- Engineering and Computer Sciences, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences -- and each carrying a prize of a gold medal, a citation and a purse of USD 100,000.

Commenting on the moment , Dr Sankaranarayanan said "15 years back, when I proposed the question, people thought the question was non-existent. From then to now winning this prize, I feel having come a long way – thanks to all the support from family and colleagues."

CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra, said "Dr Sankaranarayanan is an extremely rigorous scientist, and is highly celebrated among his peers in India as well as internationally. All of us in the CCMB community are delighted at him winning the Infosys Prize this year."

This was the second Infosys Prize winner from CCMB in life sciences in a row.

In total, CCMB has hosted three Infosys Prize winners in the last decade, the release added.

—UNI