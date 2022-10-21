CCI approves CA Basque Investments' acquisition of a 10% interest in Yes Bank

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Thursday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its blessing to CA Basque Investments' purchase of a 10% share in Yes Bank Limited.

The proposed combination involves CA Basque purchasing up to 10% of the entire paid up share capital and voting rights of Yes Bank through subscription to equity shares and warrants.

The newly formed Mauritius-based special purpose company CA Basque is wholly owned by CA Marans Investments (Mauritius), which is ultimately controlled by funds managed by affiliates of The Carlyle Group Inc.

The company is purely a holding company with no operations in India.

The Carlyle Group, Inc is a multinational investment management firm that operates in three main areas: global private equity (which includes corporate private equity, real estate, and natural resources funds), global credit (which includes liquid credit, illiquid credit, and real assets credit), and global investment solutions.

Yes Bank is a financial institution that provides a variety of banking and financial services to consumers, small and medium businesses, and large corporations.

(Inputs from Agencies)