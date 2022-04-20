CBSE Withdraws Affiliation Of 3 UP Schools, Downgrades 2

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn the affiliation of three private schools in Uttar Pradesh and downgraded affiliation of two others following complaints of irregularities.

The Board has also debarred King N Queens World School, in Kanpur

from taking admission in Class XI and XII for two academic sessions after an inspection committee found it guilty of admitting students without sanction.

The schools had also concealed facts from the enrolled candidate during admission process, the committee found.

Among the schools whose provisional affiliation has been withdrawn are The Pillars Public School in Gorakhpur, Rajni Public School in Bulandshahr and Sir Syed Public School in Varanasi.

"The affiliation of Bal Niketan Junior High School in Varanasi and Noorul Huda English Medium School in Lucknow, has been downgraded by CBSE from Senior Secondary level to Secondary level," an official order said.

The schools could not be reached for their comments on the telephone numbers listed on internet.

Cracking the whip against the private schools violating the CBSE by-laws, the Board has issued show-cause notices to seven private schools including two in the national capital asking why their affiliation should not be withdrawn for various violations including lack of sanitary facilities, non constitution of sexual harassment committee and irregularities in appointments among others.

The defaulter schools in Delhi are DPS RK Puram and DPS Mathura Road for a number of violations, who have been served the notice for various violations including the re-appointment or extension of their principals.

The authorities at the two schools, when contacted, said they have not received any such notices yet.

Five other schools, which have been served the notices are DPS Bhopal, Tagore Senior Secondary School in Tamil Nadu, Matoshree Kashiben Vrajlal International Vidyalaya in Mumbai and Margadarshan Central School in Karnataka.

"In the coming days more schools will be issued show- cause notices which have been found violating various affiliation rules of the Board," a senior official said.

The Board had recently issued show-cause notices to over 2,000 schools affiliated to it across the country for not making certain information public.

As per the norms, all CBSE schools are mandated to make details public right from the number of water taps, Wi-Fi facilities with speed details to a complete breakup of monthly fees of each class, admission results, reserve funds and balance sheets.