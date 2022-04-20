CBSE to introduce art-integrated project work for classes 1 to 10 from this session

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce art-integrated project work for classes 1 to 10 from this academic session to make teaching and learning competency based and joyful.

As part of this, at least one art-integrated project in each subject shall be taken up by all students of classes 9 and 10 from the academic session 2020-21, and students of classes 1 to 8 will also be encouraged to take at least one art-integrated project (trans-disciplinary project) in a given academic year, the board said in a letter to schools.

The CBSE has directed schools that for classes 1 to 8, art-integrated projects should be of trans-disciplinary nature.

In at least one project, students across classes till grade 10 will have to integrate any art form of the paired state or UT, as defined under the ''Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'' Programme.

For example students in Delhi schools must take up a project that is based on the art form of Sikkim. The list of paired states and UTs is available on CBSE website.

The education board had last year announced mandatory introduction of art-education or art-integrated learning for all classes.

"It has been decided to introduce art-integrated project work for classes 1 to 10 to promote art-integrated learning in schools to make teaching and learning competency-based and joyful," the CBSE said in the letter.

"The project work can include more than one subject and this can be considered for internal assessment in the subjects concerned. For classes 9 and 10, the students will take up the art-integrated project work as subject enrichment activity in all the subjects for internal assessment," it said.

The board has clarified that projects have to be taken up in an eco-friendly manner, using local resources without any financial burden to parents or guardians.

"The topics for art-integrated projects should be a new topic that has not been taken up in the classroom yet. Subject teachers and art teachers are to give proper guidance to students about their projects. The projects selected should be doable by students and subject teachers without the assistance of art teachers, artists or others," the letter said.

"The assessment techniques should be relevant and age appropriate and will be communicated to students along with maximum marks before the commencement of work on the project. The marks awarded for these projects, as part of subject-enrichment activities of class 10, will be collected by the Board at the time of uploading of marks of internal assessment," it added. PTI