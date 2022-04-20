CBSE exams for Classes 10, 12 to begin from May 4

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams which will begin on May 4.

According to the datesheet, the exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while those for class 12 will end on June 10.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March.

However, the exams are delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Class 12 exams would be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days in conducting examinations. In the second shift, examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not opted by students in schools situated abroad," said Sanjyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE.

The timings for the two shifts will be 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm-5.30 pm.

"In the second shift, examinations will be conducted on four days.... The exam datesheet has been prepared in such a manner that on any day, the total number of students in an examination centre is limited.

"This will help the examination centres to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety norms. No school staff who has worked on morning shift will be given duty on afternoon shift following safety guidelines," he said.

The number of days taken to conduct exams is less than previous years.

"This year, fewer days are taken to conduct the examinations from last years. In 2020, examination schedule was of 45 days. However, in 2021, examination schedule is of 39 days.

"Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both the classes. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations," he added.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19.

They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March.

They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. —PTI