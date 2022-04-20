CBSE (cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in) Class 10th (X Board) Result 2015 declared

New Delhi: CBSE has declared CBSE Class 10 (X Board) Result 2015 on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Students can log on to the CBSE exam result websites can access their results. However, as CBSE has declared results for all regions simultaneously, the websites may become unresponsive for a while. After logging in, all that students need to do is to enter their roll number to get their Class 10 Result. Results can also be know via SMS and IVRS Over 13 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. Students can avail the facility of CBSE board's post-result counselling centre that will start functioning on toll-free number 1800 11 8004 from today. The facility will be available till June 8. There are also indications that CBSE is likely to start issuing mark sheets and certificates in digital format as well along with hard copies which can be stored by students in their digital lockers. The concept of digital locker is to make people free from carrying files or getting copies attested. Any person having Aadhaar number can open digital locker account for free.