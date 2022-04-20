CBSE's 'dost for life' app to counsel students from class 9 to 12

New Delhi: The CBSE has launched a mobile app with the aim to solve the mental health problems of students from class 9 to 12 during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

With the help of the app, students and parents will be able to get answers to their questions on education, health and social topics. This mobile counselling app of the CBSE is named 'dost for life'.

According to the CBSE, the app is to be used to improve students' psycho-social wellness. From Monday, this app will be fully available for students.



Free live counselling sessions will be conducted for the students through this app, the CBSE said. At least 83 volunteers have already joined for live counselling. Of these, 66 are in India and the rest 17 are in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan and the USA. The counselling sessions will be held three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Materials related to education, society, emotion and behaviour will be made available in the app. The anxiety related to the examinations, Internet addiction disorder, depression and special learning disability will be removed through the help of this app.

The app contains many features, including counselling sessions, expert advice, guidance on what to do after class XII, mental health tips, and an audio-video protocol related to Covid-19.

Apart from this, CBSE Board will give another chance to the students of class X to pass the exams. Students of 10th will pass on the basis of internal assessment and half-yearly examination. Despite this, if a student fails, he/she will be given another chance to take compartmental examination.

—IANS