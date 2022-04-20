CBRI Gave Yeoman Service to the Nation: Dr Ramachandra

Roorkee: The 74th CBRI Foundation Day Celebrations at CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee inaugurated with the Message from Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, DGCSIR wherein he applauded the contributions of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee in building construction sector and urged to develop global technologies by understanding the deep science behind building research, through brainstorming and discussions.

Chief Guest of the occasion, Dr. V. Ramachandra, Joint President & Head (Tech Services), UltraTech Cement Ltd., Mumbai appreciated CBRI's commitment towards building science and the development of new-age technologies. He showed his satisfaction with CBRI's work in taking these technologies from lab to land.

Presenting the Prof. Dinesh Mohan Memorial Lecture on "Fly Ash as a Binder Material" , Guest of Honour Prof. Kolluru V.L. Subramaniam, Professor, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Hyderabad discussed the effective use of fly ash in cement systems and alternate pathways.

In his Presidential Address, Dr. N. Gopalakrishnan, Director, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee congratulated and thanked everyone for their contribution to its success directly or indirectly.

The latest edition of quarterly bilingual CBRI Newsletter-Bhavnika was also released on the occasion.

Dr. Suvir Singh, Chief Scientist presented a formal introduction of Chief Guest. Dr. P.K.S. Chauhan, Principal Scientist conducted the function and presented a formal introduction of Guest of Honor. Shri S.K. Negi, Chief Scientist welcomed the gathering and proposed a vote of thanks.

Shri R.S. Chimote, Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Shri S.K. Singh, Dr. Leena Chaurasia and Shri C. Kujur along with the superannuated staff of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee also graced the occasion.





Honors & Awards

The Diamond Jubilee Research Paper Award was given to Dr. Banti A. Gedam for "Time Depandant Behaviour Prediction of the Prestressed HPC I-Grider"; Shri G. Santha Kumar, Shri P.K. Saini, Dr. S. R. Karade, and Dr. A.K. Minocha for "Chemico-Thermal Treatment of Recycled Concrete Fine Aggregates"; and Dr. Ajay Chaurasia, Shri Shubham Singhal and Shri Jalaj Parashar for "Experimental Investigations of Seismic Strengthening Techniques for Confined Masonry Buildings".

The Diamond Jubilee Technology Award having Maximum Societal Impact was awarded to Dr. Rajni Lakhani, Shri Iqbal Ahmed, Shri Francis Charles and Shri Shahnawaz Khan for "Thermal Insulated Vermiculite Tiles"; Dr. L.P. Singh, Shri Srinivasrao, Shri Dilshad, Shri Inderjeet Tyagi and Smt. Usha Sharma for "Process Know-How for the Preparation of Silica Nanoparticles"; Shri Manojit Samanta and Shri Ajay Dwivedi for "Helical Anchors – Innovation & Applications to infrastructure Projects"; Dr. R.S. Chidambaram and Dr. S.R. Karade for "Hybrid Rebar Couplers"; and Dr. Ajay Chaurasia, Dr. S.K. Panigrahi, Shri Jalaj Parashar and Shri Shubham Singhal for "Heavy Bars as Mechanical Anchorage System fr RC Beam-Column Joints". Technology on "Fire Retardant and Water Repellent Canvas" by Dr. Harpal Singh; "Process Know-How for the Preparation of Nano-Lime" by Dr. L.P. Singh, Dr. Achal Mittal and Ms. Shubhangi Shukla; "A Hybrid Climbing Robotic Device for Remote Structure Monitoring" by Shri R.S. Bisht, Prof. P.M. Pathak and Dr. S.K. Panigrahi; and "Fire Retardant Water Based Clear Transparent Coating for Wood and Wood Based Interiors" by Shri A.A. Ansari and Shri Rakesh Kumar.

Shri Ravinder Bisht felicitated with the "Best Young Scientist Award".

Shri Narendra Kumar, Shri Jalaj Parashar, Shri Manoj Tyagi, Shri Rajeev Bansal, Shri Rajesh Kumar, Smt. Archana, Shri Shiv Kumar, Shri Khushpendra Arora, Shri Virendra Singh, Shri Vipin Sharma, Shri Vishwas Tyagi, Shri B.K. Kalra, Shri Arun Kumar & Shri Malkhan Singh were felicitated with Best Employees Award.

Winners of Essay Competition on the topic "Impact of Social Media", Shri Saksham Bharadwaj, Shri Arpan Maheshwari, Shri Sushil Kumar and Shri Nitish Raj were felicitated.

Security Officer Shri V.P.S. Rawat was awarded as one of the winner of the 5KM Race in the category of Age 50 +.



