CBRE launches digital platform to list commercial properties in India

New Delhi: Global property consultant CBRE on Tuesday launched a digital platform in India for listing of commercial properties.

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd said the new platform will display available commercial spaces including office, flexible workspace, retail and industrial & logistics. To begin with, it will cater to varying business demands across 10 cities in India.

The website has more than 2,500+ listings at the time of launch across 10 cities. CBRE did not mention the charges for listing of commercial properties on its platform.

CBRE will compete with the likes of News Corp-backed Housing.com, Times Group's Magicbricks, and Quikr's platform Commonfloor.com in properties classifieds business.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE said, with the launch of commercial listing platform, our endeavour is to give our clients in India better access to our network and local market insights."

The advent of technology has re-defined the way we do business. While many people think of technology as a disruptor, at CBRE we look at it as a facilitator which promotes the spirit of innovation and excellence in service delivery," he said.

This platform will help strengthen advisory and transaction capabilities and meet the constantly evolving requirements of our clients, Magazine said.

US-based CBRE said it is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). It has more than 1,00,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through about 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide.

CBRE said it was the first international property consultancy to set up an office in India in 1994. At present, it has 10 offices in the country with over 10,000 employees.

