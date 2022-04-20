CBI To Start Probe Into Gomti River Front Project Soon

Lucknow: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to commence the probe into the alleged multi-crore rupees scam in the Gomti Riverfront Development project.

In July, the Yogi Adityanath government had sent a letter to Government of India recommending a CBI probe in.

The state government has sent all the documents related to the Gomti Riverfront to the CBI through its Lucknow unit.

According to sources, the CBI was set to commence its probe in the Gomti Riverfront scam very soon.

But the UP government did not send the relevant documents along with the recommendation letter for the CBI probe.