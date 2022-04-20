CBI To Quiz Truck Driver, Cleaner In Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident

Lucknow: A court here on Saturday remanded to three days CBI custody the driver and the cleaner of the truck involved in the accident of the Unnao rape survivor and her family on July 28.

The CBI will quiz driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan for three days to unearth the conspiracy behind the accident. Based on their statements, the investigating agency will decide its next move. The CBI is also likely to approach the court seeking permission for the custodial interrogation of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others in the case.

On July 28, the rape survivor, who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer Mahendra Singh and two aunts when a truck being driven on the wrong side hit them. While the girl and her lawyer were critically injured, her two aunts -- one of whom was a witness to the crime -- were killed in the accident. Earlier today, the Unnao District Magistrate ordered cancellation of Sengar's arms licenses. Sengar owned a single-barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver. Licences for all three have been cancelled.

The CBI had on Friday urged the top court not to transfer the accident case related to the Unnao rape to Delhi as an arrested accused had to be presented before a Judicial Magistrate in Lucknow. Accepting the agency's submission, the top court postponed transferring of the accident case to Delhi for 15 days. IANS