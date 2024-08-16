CBI team visits RG Kar Hospital campus for digital blueprint of doctor rape-murder incident

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Utilizing a high-precision 3D laser scanner, the CBI team recorded a digital blueprint of the crime scene.

Earlier in the day, four doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were summoned by the CBI amid the ongoing protest over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor, sources said.

According to the sources, the CBI summoned the four doctors for interrogation regarding what happened the night of the incident.

Accused Sanjoy Roy was also brought out of the CBI Special Crime Branch in the CGO Complex, Kolkata for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, doctors across the nation intensified their protests over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Junior doctors and medical students at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad staged a protest against the rape and murder of a woman resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In Delhi, junior doctors and medical students at RML Hospital staged a protest against the rape and murder of a woman resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A 12-hour general strike was called in Siliguri on Friday by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

A nationwide withdrawal of services has been announced by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, per the official statement released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday.

On Thursday, police said that a mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including several individuals invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacked protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises on the night of August 14.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

