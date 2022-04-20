CBI team reaches Mumbai to probe SSR death case

Mumbai: A day after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an SIT of the Central Bureau of Investigation arrived in Mumbai to initiate the probe.

A source in the CBI said that the special investigation team (SIT) comprising three officers led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad along with 12 experts from the CFSL, Delhi, arrived here on Thursday evening.

The source said the agency officials will collect the documents from the Mumbai Police and meet the investigation officer, who handled the Sushant case.

The officers are likely to visit Sushant's residence in Bandra where he was found dead on June 14 and also call the first five persons who reached his flat after the actor's death for questioning.

The agency will also speak to the team of doctors, which conducted the autopsy on the late actor. The CFSL experts will also examine the flat of the late actor and recreate the scene of Sushant's death.

If required the team will also speak to the Mumbai Police DCP, with whom the family of Sushant shared a WhatsApp message in February this year citing threat to Sushant's life.

The source further said that the agency will ask for the call detail records of Sushant, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The team is also likely to meet Sushant's sister Mitu Singh to gather more information.

The source further said that the agency will also seek the details of the case from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI on August 6 had taken over the probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor on the orders of the Central government after the Bihar government recommended for a central agency probe.

The CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of his father K.K. Singh's complaint, which was filed with the Bihar Police on July 25. —IANS