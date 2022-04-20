CBI summons to TMC MLA Bhunia, visits Abhijit Sarkar home

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After quizzing Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chattopadhyay in the Icore chit fund scam, the CBI on Sunday summoned TMC MLA and former Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhunia in the same case and asked him to be present at their headquarters at CGO complex on Monday.

According to CBI sources, its officials have received a video where Manas Bhunia could be seen taking part in a programme organised by the chit fund company.

It can be recalled that the central investigating agency had quizzed Partha Chattopadhyay on September 14 at his office in Camac street for two hours after Partha refused to visit CBI office citing the pandemic.

“The CBI officials cooperated with me and if needed, I will cooperate with them in their future probe,” Partha said.

Partha also claimed that he receives several invitations everyday and unknowingly he might have taken part in the chit fund company’s programme.

Meanwhile, a team of CBI officials also visited deceased BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar’s house and spoke to his elder brother Biswajit Sarkar and other relatives.

According to CBI sources, the CBI on Sunday has served arrest warrants to 12 suspects in connection to Abhijit’s murder on May 2.

Abhijit’s body was handed over to the family on September 9 and was cremated on the same day, four months after being felled in post-assembly poll violence. There was high drama when the body was being handed over to the family at NRS Medical College and Hospital from the morgue, where it was preserved for post-mortem.

The deceased’s body, along with the post-mortem report was handed over to the family after a city court’s order.