CBI Summons Lalu, Tejashwi In Railways Corruption Case

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a railways corruption case.

The two have been asked to come to the CBI headquarters in New Delhi for questioning on September 11 and 12.

The CBI had in July filed a corruption case against Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav for alleged irregularities in leasing two railway hotels to a private company when the RJD chief was the Railways Minister from 2004 to 2009.

According to CBI, Lalu Prasad had allegedly granted illegal favours to Sujata Hotels through the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) when he was Minister.

The premier investigating agency said the private company was favoured, and the tender process for the development, maintenance and operation of the hotels in Ranchi and Puri was manipulated in exchange for a three-acre plot in Patna where a mall is being built.

The CBI registered the case on July 5 under sections 420, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13 and 13 1 B of Prevention of Corruption act.