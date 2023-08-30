    Menu
    CBI summons ex-Assam youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta

    Pankaj Sharma
    August30/ 2023
    Guwahati: Angkita Dutta, the expelled chief of the Youth Congress in Assam, has been summoned to appear before a CBI court on Wednesday in connection with the Saradha scam.

    The CBI issued a summons to Dutta, the director of Anubhuti Printers and Publications Pvt Ltd, which was formed out of Saradha Publications Pvt Ltd, for printing a daily newspaper at Guwahati on behalf of the controversial chit fund group between 2012 and 2013.

    In May, Angkita Dutta, the daughter of late Congress stalwart Anjan Dutta, was expelled from the Congress after she brought harassment allegations against the national youth president B.V. Srinivas.

    She had also lodged a police complaint against him.

    The case is being heard in the Supreme Court and Srinivas is on bail currently.

