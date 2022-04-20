CBI Speeds Up Investigation; Arms Licence Of Expelled BJP MLA Cancelled

Lucknow: Even as the CBI has sped up its probe into the accident of the Unnao rape survivor in Rae Bareli on the Supreme Court's directive, the Unnao district authorities have initiated action against the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger after the party expelled him.

Unnao District Magistrate has cancelled arms license owned by the accused. An order in this regard has already been issued by District Magistrate Devender Kumar Pandey. On Friday, Mr Pandey had said the license was yet to be suspended as the administration was awaiting orders from the court. He had said since suspension of arms license was a judicial action, certain procedure needed to be followed. Sengar has three arm licenses in his name, one each for a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver. Meanwhile, the condition of the survivor and her lawyer continued to be critical but stable, doctors claimed here on Saturday morning.

The CBI will seek remand of the BJP MLA lodged in the Sitapur jail besides nine other accused charged in the accident along with the driver and the cleaner of the truck. The agency will move an application into this matter in the special CBI court here. The case would now stay in Lucknow for 15 days for completion of the accident probe by the CBI on the direction of the SC.

A team of CBI sleuths on Saturday met the family of the survivor at the KGMU and recorded their statement on the accident and other issues. The team is also like to approach the injured lawyer for his statement, if the doctors permits.

CBI for the past two days are regularly visiting the accident site at Raebareli where the survivor met with a fatal road accident on July 28. While the rape survivor got seriously injured in the incident, two other women travelling in the car died. The Supreme Court has transferred all cases related to the Unnao rape incident, barring the accident near Rae Bareli, to the National Capital. The top court has said a final decision on transfer of the accident case to New Delhi will be taken after the investigation is completed by the central agency. The CBI has been given 7-14 days to investigate the accident.

The survivor's mother, meanwhile, has expressed her apprehension in shifting her daughter to Delhi for further treatment. The girl is currently critical condition and put on ventilator.

The prime accused, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He was arrested by the CBI last year and is lodged in Sitapur district jail. UNI