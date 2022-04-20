CBI registers FIR against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a FIR against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case, the agency sources said.

The CBI was carrying out a 'preliminary enquiry' (PE) against Jain to probe allegations of money laundering against him, they said.

The agency has now converted the PE into an FIR to carry out detailed probe, the sources said.

"CBI reached my home for search," Jain posted on Twitter today.

Jain was allegedly involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while serving as a minister between 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchand Developer and Managalyatan Projects.