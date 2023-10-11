    Menu
    CBI registers FCRA violation case against NewsClick

    Pankaj Sharma
    October11/ 2023
    CBI registers FCRA violation case

    New Delhi [India]: Days after the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakraborty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the news website including its director on the allegations of violations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) provisions.
    CBI teams conducted raids at the residence and office of Prabir Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick.
    The case has been registered against Prabir Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick; Jason Pfetcher, manager of Worldwide Media Holdings and
    Neville Roy Singham.
    It was alleged that the said private company had received unexplained export remittance of Rs. 28.46 Crore (approx.) through four foreign entities in violation of FCRA provisions.
    It was further alleged that there was an unexplained receipt of foreign fund of Rs 9.59 Crore (approx.) by incorrect characterization of the fund as FDI. The Director of said private company with his close associates had allegedly violated the provisions of FCRA, 2010.
    It was also alleged that the provisions of FCRA, 2010, prohibiting acceptance of foreign contribution by company engaged in production and broadcast of audio-visual news or current affairs programme through any electronic mode and by any correspondent or columnist or writer or owner of such company, were violated.
    Searches are being conducted at two locations in Delhi at the premises of accused.
    The investigation into the case is underway.

    —ANI

