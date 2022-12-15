CBI registered 15 cases for disparaging posts against government officials & constitutional officers

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 15 cases involving charges of disparaging posts against government and constitutional authorities between January 1, 2019 and November 30, 2022, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"Six of these fifteen cases are now under investigation, while 28 indictments have been issued against 28 defendants in nine cases. All cases in which charges have been filed are currently on trial "In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Personnel Jitendra Singh stated.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 grants the government the authority to restrict public access to information in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order, or to prevent incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above.

In light of this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is authorised to issue blocking directions in accordance with the Information Technology (Procedure Safeguards for Blocking for Public Access to Information) Rules, 2009, he stated in response.

(Inputs from Agencies)