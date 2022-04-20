CBI Raids Office Of Diamond Trader In Kanpur

Kanpur: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from New Delhi, raided the office of a diamond trader in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Official sources here said the office of Sujay Desai and Uday Desai brothers of Frost International Private Limited, who are diamond traders, is situated in the Kalpana Plaza at the Birhana road in Kanpur.

A CBI team, which came from Delhi, raided the office along with a police force, on Tuesday.

The team started going through the documents, computers and laptops in the office of the diamond trader. Meanwhile, it also questioned the employees of the diamond trader. An officer Alok Tiwari, who was in the CBI team, which came from Delhi, said that the investigation is underway.

As per information received from sources, the raid is related to an unpaid loan of around 3,635.25 crore taken from 14 banks. In connection with the recovery of loan, several of the diamond trader's locations in Mumbai were also raided recently and several of his properties have also been seized. UNI