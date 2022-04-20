CBI Raids Former MP Atiq Ahmed's Offices, Residence In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided Prayagraj-based residence and offices of mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad.

Ahmad, the former Samajwadi Party MP, is currently lodged in jail in Ahmedabad jail.

The searches by the investigative agency were conducted in connection with a case related to businessman Mohit Jaiswal.

The four teams of ten personnel each searched Prayagraj-based residence and offices of the former SP lawmaker Atiq Ahmad. 'At 0730 hrs, security force and a team of CBI arrived at his residence. The premises has been sealed, no one from outside is being allowed to go inside. We do not have detailed information yet,' Ahmad's lawyer said. 'CBI teams from Lucknow and Delhi are raiding the residence,' he added. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were present outside the search locations. The raids were conducted at Chakia residence of the mafia don. A close associate of Ahmad, one Rehan Khan's residence was also raided by the agency.

Last month, the CBI had registered a case against the former MP and 17 others on the charge of kidnapping and assaulting Lucknow-based real estate dealer Jaiswal on December 26, 2018. Jaiswal was allegedly kidnapped and taken to UPs Deoria Jail where Ahmad was lodged at the time. He was allegedly assaulted and later forced to transfer his business to them. In 2014, Ahmad had contested from Phulpur parliamentary constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket. UNI