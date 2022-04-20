CBI Raids Ex-Income Tax Deputy Director Premises In Delhi, UP

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the official and residential premises of a former Income Tax Deputy Director in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with his involvement in tampering of evidence seized against Odisha-based Pasupati Group.

The agency also conducted searches at the office premises of the private business group in Odisha's Cuttack and recovered some incriminating documents, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said.

The CBI move comes in the wake of Income Tax department's complaint to the agency on Monday against its former Deputy Director Tarun Jarwal.

The CBI filed an FIR in the case on Tuesday against Jarwal and Pasupati Group and started its investigation to probe criminal misconduct.

It is alleged that Jarwal, at the time of his posting as Deputy Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Unit-1, Bhubaneswar, was involved in tampering of external hard disk which was seized during the course of search operation conducted by the Income Tax Department on October 30-31, 2013 in a case against Pasupati Group, the official said.