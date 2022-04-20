CBI Raids 5 Locations In Delhi, Ghaziabad

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in a cheating case of a Meerut medical college.

A senior CBI official told IANS: "Multiple team of the Central Bureau of Investigationa gency is carrying out searches at four places in Delhi and one location in Ghaziabad.

"These are residential and office premises of the accused." The official said that the raids were carried out at the residence of private persons -- Rakesh Tiwari, Raj Kumar Gupta, Vipon Agarwal and others. The agency has recovered several incriminating documents, the official said.

He claimed that the three accused hatched a conspiracy to take advantage of Sudhir Giri, Chairman of the Venkteshwara Medical College in Meerut, who is being probed by the CBI in a case registered in 2017. The official said that the accused had planned to cheat Giri of Rs 50-60 lakh pretending to have good contacts with the investigating officer of the agency. And told Giri that they knew that the CBI had over 160 telephonic conversation of Giri recorded. The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against the accused in January last year and converted it to a regular case on February 13. The CBI has booked the three named and other unknown accused persons for criminal conspiracy and cheating.